Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 25 ‘Sitting Starters’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Traditionally, the third preseason game has been the “dress rehearsal” game when teams give their starters the most amount of playing time ahead of the regular season.

Head coach Frank Reich is bucking that trend and announced the Colts and Bears won’t play their first-team players.

This week, Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins discuss what we can expect to see in the game Saturday and why it is still significant.

The fellas also provide takeaways from the Colts’ last preseason game against the Browns, give updates on Andrew Luck’s injury and breakdown a few roster changes.

