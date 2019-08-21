× Carmel named the best place to raise a child in the U.S.

CARMEL, Ind. — The City of Carmel has been named the best place to raise a child in America by Safewise.com.

Safewise.com came to that conclusion by analyzing data from the FBI and other sources that give insight into how communities rank in terms of safety, graduation rates, sex offender statistics, violent crimes and property crimes.

Based on those metrics, Carmel scored higher than any city in America, beating out Newton, Massachusetts, and Johns Creek, Georgia, who round out the top three. Fishers, Indiana, finished in fourth place. No other Indiana city ranked among the top 50.

“We are thrilled to once again be mentioned as one of the best places to live in America, a topic that we work hard to achieve on a number of levels. Our law enforcement agencies and the City as a whole, works very hard to make sure Carmel is a great place to raise a family. This most recent survey is proof that we are on the right track and we continue to be the best place to live in America, period,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

While every parent desires to raise their children in the safest community possible, statistics show America as a whole has become safer over the last 25 years. FBI data shows violent crime in the United States has fallen 49% since 1993, and property crime has also decreased 50% during the same period.

Click here to read Safewise.com’s full survey on the 50 best cities to raise a child in 2019.