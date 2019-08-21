× Animal rescue searching for wolf hybrid on the loose in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind.– A wolf hybrid is on the loose in Kokomo, according to a non-profit animal rescue in Howard County.

On Monday, Buddy’s Bandits posted on Facebook about two wolf hybrids, Ebony and Odin.

“These black wolf hybrids are on the loose in Kokomo. They have been spotted in Indian Heights, Lowes, Cracker Barrel, Center road & around that area. Their owner Robert Robinson is extremely worried & wants them home!” the post said.

Oden has been located and is now back with his owner. However, Ebony is still on the loose. She was seen late Tuesday night and several people have been working Wednesday to keep track of her. They say she’s starting to slow down a bit. She’s described as skittish, so she may not approach people.

Anyone who spots her is asked to not feed her and contact the rescue at 765-273-8008. If you don’t get an answer, you can text where you spotted her.