Alabama postpones 50th Anniversary Tour because of lead singer’s health

Posted 8:00 pm, August 21, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 15: Teddy Gentry (R) performs during Alabama's 50th Anniversary Tour at Smoothie King Center on February 15, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has postponed the remainder of its “50th Anniversary Tour” due to lead singer Randy Owen‘s continuous complications with cluster migraines and vertigo, according to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Alabama was scheduled to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on November 9.

The band had hoped to continue its record-breaking 50-city tour, but doctors have advised that more time is needed for Owen to fully recover.

Alabama bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry released the following statement:

“The ’50th Anniversary Tour’ has been very special to us. The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we’ve ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Rescheduled dates for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.