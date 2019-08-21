× 6th annual Indiana Comic Con returns with comic creators, celebrity guests

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Get ready, Hoosier comic book fans! Indiana Comic Con is returning to downtown Indianapolis.

The sixth annual Indiana Comic Convention is being held at the Indiana Convention Center on August 30 through September 1.

Convention organizers say they are expecting another fantastic turnout, and fans should expect the exhibit hall at the Convention Center to be packed with celebrity guests, comic book creators, comic books, toys and more.

Featured guests include Michael Rooker of Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead and the recently announced Fast & Furious 9, Ron Perlman of Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy fame, John Barrowman from DC’s Arrow and Walter Koenig from Star Trek.

Legendary comic creators Tracy Yardley, Trina Robbins, Claudia Gray, Bob Camp, Jim Starlin and Ariel Olivetti will also be in attendance.

Convention Hours:

Friday, August 30: 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 12:00 a.m. (midnight)*

Saturday, August 31: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. (midnight)*

Sunday, September 1: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

*Exhibit Hall closes at 7:00 p.m. select panel rooms remain open

Ticket Prices:

3-Day pass: $60

Friday only: $30

Saturday only: $40

Sunday only: $30

Kids 12 and under are free. For more information, visit IndianaComicConvention.com