The waiting game continues for Colts, Andrew Luck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Maybe next week, which just happens to be the most significant week.

Andrew Luck will miss yet another week of practice while dealing with a strained left calf and ankle issue, and that shifts the focus to next Monday. Frank Reich recently said the Indianapolis Colts want to have a decision on their starting quarterback for the Sept. 8 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in place after the third preseason game, which is Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

“By the end of the end of the third preseason game I think you just have to know something,’’ Reich said during training camp. “You’ve got to be able to make a call, a move, and move from there.

“Whether we’re full speed with Andrew after that third preseason game or at that point are we going to go with Jacoby (Brissett)? So we’ll make that decision when that time comes.’’

That time wasn’t Tuesday, when the Colts returned to the practice field. The earliest Luck will rejoin his teammates is Monday.

According to Reich, Luck still is dealing with “a combination of full-speed movement and pain threshold. It’s on a continuum of speed and movements, and a continuum of pain.’’

Is the lingering pain a byproduct of Luck’s individual workouts?

“Really at this point I would really rather not talk about the pain and all the various things,’’ Reich said. “It’s always those moving parts.’’

Optimism over Luck’s availability for the Chargers game spiked when Luck went through an individual workout prior to Saturday’s game with the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. His regimen included side-to-side movements while stepping over pads on the ground and throwing.

More medical matters

The Colts still are without rookie wideout Parris Campbell and running backs Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams.

Campbell missed the final 12 camp practices with an injury to his right hamstring.

“If you’re checking off steps,’’ Reich said, “he checked off the next step yesterday.’’

He wasn’t prepared to say whether Campbell might practice later this week; he didn’t practice Tuesday.

Wilkins, meanwhile, missed significant time at the end of camp with a foot injury. He last practiced July 30.

“He’s week-to-week,’’ Reich said. “There’s still a chance for week 1, but it’s too early to tell that. He’s making good progress.’’

Wilkins’ extended absence has been exacerbated by recent injuries to Jonathan Williams (ribs) and D’Onta Foreman (biceps, on injured reserve).

That forced the team to sign three running backs this week: Charcandrick West, Marquis Young and James Williams.

“We need to get that position right,’’ Reich said. “We need to have some depth.’’

