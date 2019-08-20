Strong storms expected in central Indiana Tuesday

Posted 7:37 am, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56AM, August 20, 2019

What a lovely view this morning!  We had isolated storms this morning but looking much nicer now that those have slid out of the city.

Storms over Iowa have already produced 60 mph winds and one-inch hail this morning.  Those will slide into Illinois today, bringing a tornado threat there, and eventually getting to Indiana.

Central Indiana's main concern from today's storms will be hail and also gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has the main tornado threat west of us, but we are included in a yellow "Slight" risk for strong and severe storms.

Futureview shows that severe storms will slide into Indiana between 2-8 p.m. with Indianapolis arrival time between 3-5 p.m.

Scattered storms also possible on Wednesday.

The humidity will drop noticeably on Thursday and Friday looks fabulous.

