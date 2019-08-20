Soldier killed in Afghanistan watches over daughter in stirring senior pictures

AURORA, Neb. – Capt. Robert Yllescas didn’t live to see his daughter attend high school, but he’s always with her—even in her senior pictures.

He lost his legs after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan in 2008. He was treated in Germany and Maryland before he died.

His daughter, Julia, is a senior at Aurora High School in Nebraska. And while her father is gone, his spirit remains strong, thanks to photographer Susanne Beckmann with Snapshots by Suz.

“I have been taking pictures of Julia since she was 9 and I thought it would be a great idea to do these ‘angel pictures’ for her as a special gift for her big milestone,” Beckmann told CBS4 via email.

One picture shows Julia holding a folded flag while standing next to her father. Another shows her sitting down as her father watches over her.

Beckmann said she takes a lot of pictures of military families.

“It is always an honor for me to honor their special memories!”

Julia’s photos were especially meaningful to Beckmann because the photographer is an active duty National Guard wife.

As for Julia, it means so much for her father to be with her during a special year of her life.

“And to have a piece of him with me throughout my senior year (means so much),” Julia told KOLN. “Because sometimes it feels like, ‘Where are you? Why did you have to go?’”