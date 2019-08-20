× Police seek help locating man wanted for making explosive devices, growing weed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind — Indiana State Police say they are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted for manufacturing explosive devices and operating a marijuana grow in Washington County.

On August 13, state police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation into a marijuana growing operation.

ISP says the investigation began when officers went to a home in the 9600 block of North McKinley Road in Campbellsburg, Indiana, after they received a tip that a marijuana grow operation was located at the residence. The officers met with 47-year-old Lewis Steward, who lives at the home, and were able to obtain enough information to apply for a search warrant of the property.

When the officers returned to the property to serve the warrant, they found approximately 113 marijuana plants in a hidden room in a building on the property and numerous other items indicative of an active marijuana growing operation. They also found several firearms and evidence that explosive devices were being manufactured at the residence, according to ISP.

Heather Jo Voyles, 31, was arrested at the scene on the following charges: dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, manufacturing a destructive device, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, neglect of a dependent, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say Steward had left the property by the time officers returned with the search warrant.

On August 16, a warrant was issued for Steward.

Steward faces the following charges: violent felon in possession of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, manufacturing and distribution of a destructive device, neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information on Steward’s whereabouts should call 812-248-4378 or 812-246-5424. Callers may remain anonymous.

ISP would like to remind individuals who choose to hide out Steward that they will likely face criminal charges for assisting a criminal.