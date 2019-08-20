× North Central student taken into custody after handgun discovered in backpack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A student at North Central High School has been taken into custody after bringing a handgun to school, according to a Washington Township Schools official.

On Tuesday, an administrator at North Central High School addressed a student who was not in their assigned location. After speaking with the student, the administrator decided it was necessary to search the student. During the search, North Central administrators found a handgun in the student’s backpack, according to Washington Township Schools.

North Central school resource officers and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were immediately notified, and the student and weapon were taken into custody without incident, according to a school district official.

Washington Township Schools says they are working in full cooperation with IMPD and the Washington Township Schools Police Department.

This is a developing story.