Near east side arson suspect caught on camera, IFD investigating

Posted 12:42 pm, August 20, 2019, by

Arson suspect - 500 block Rural St.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are investigating arson on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Officials say a fire near the 500 block of North Rural Street on Monday, August 12 was intentionally set and have provided video of the person they believe to have started it.

After setting the fire, the suspect was seen heading south in the alley behind the house, according to IMPD.

IFD said eight units were dispatched around midnight to the area and had the fire under control within minutes. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

