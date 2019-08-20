Click here for severe weather watches and warnings

Southeast side I-465 closures extended until Monday, August 26 due to weather

Posted 1:21 pm, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:39PM, August 20, 2019

Original Map of affected area, showing completion by Saturday, August 24. This announcement extends the closure until Monday, August 26.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced all lanes of eastbound and northbound I-465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis will remain closed until Monday, August 26 at 6 a.m.

INDOT said periods of heavy rain have slowed construction work over the last several days.

Work on the first phase of the project was hoped to be completed by the morning of Saturday, August 24.

The extended closure is designed to allow contractors to complete repairs and improvements set back by the weather.

INDOT said contractors have been working around the clock since August 9 to restore concrete pavement, repair and replace joints, and rehabilitate bridges.

Sign replacements, guardrail repairs, street sweeping and drain clearing have also been part of project.

INDOT is reminding motorists to plan ahead, use alternate routes and expect delays while I-465 remains closed, and said all lanes will reopen ahead of the Monday morning commute.

No construction work on I-465 will be happening during Labor Day weekend travel period.

The second phase of the project will close I-465 Southbound to Westbound from September 6 at 9 p.m. to September 21.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.