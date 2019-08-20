Emergency vs. long term savings

Posted 9:18 am, August 20, 2019, by

Every payday we make some important decisions, and not just with what bills to pay. You also need to decide if some of it will go into a savings. Jordan Schwartz, Partner of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us to talk about saving money, how to know what is enough and where to position it. Jordan when we think of emergency funds vs long term savings, where do we start, how do we know what is enough for an emergency, does it depend on our stage in life?

https://swdgroup.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.