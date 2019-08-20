Click here for severe weather watches and warnings

Homicide investigation underway after body found in near west side vehicle

Posted 10:00 pm, August 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11PM, August 20, 2019

Photo from Ryan Liggett

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was found dead inside a vehicle parked in a near west side alley Tuesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers located the man when they were called to the 1300 block of West Ray Street shortly after 7:15 p.m. IEMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began canvassing the area for witnesses.

The Marion County Coroner’s office arrived on the scene and found trauma to the man’s body. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.