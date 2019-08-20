× Homicide investigation underway after body found in near west side vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was found dead inside a vehicle parked in a near west side alley Tuesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers located the man when they were called to the 1300 block of West Ray Street shortly after 7:15 p.m. IEMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began canvassing the area for witnesses.

The Marion County Coroner’s office arrived on the scene and found trauma to the man’s body. His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).