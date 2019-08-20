× Ben Davis student arrested after officers discover unloaded gun in backpack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A student at Ben Davis High School has been arrested after bringing a gun to school, according to a school official.

Tuesday afternoon, school administrators responded to reports that someone was possibly smoking in one of the school’s bathrooms. The student was apprehended by law enforcement, who later found a gun in his backpack, according to a school official.

Ben Davis administrators immediately called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who helped school resource officers in the investigation. During the investigation, the officers determined the firearm was not loaded.

“I appreciate the administrators at Ben Davis High School and our school resource officers immediately implementing our school safety plan. I encourage you to speak with your student about school safety and reiterate the importance of reporting any suspicious activity to a staff member or school resource officer. The See Something, Say Something initiative is our greatest asset in school safety,” said Dr. Jeff Butts, the superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township.

A gun was also found in a student’s backpack at North Central High School on the north side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

