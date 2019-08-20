Click here for severe weather watches and warnings

A stormy Tuesday with more rain on the way

Posted 5:03 pm, August 20, 2019, by

A approaching storm system to our west brought severe storms with gusty winds, heavy and hail to central Indiana Tuesday afternoon. The cold front will not move across state until Wednesday night so we’ll also see a chance for scattered t-storms on Wednesday. Behind the front temperatures and humidity will drop Thursday. Expect highs in the low 80s through the weekend.

The heaviest rain fell south of I-70 on Tuesday.

Storms cause damage across the state Tuesday.

60 to 70 mph wind gusts were recorded Tuesday.

We have had almost two inches of rain this month.

We still have a small monthly rainfall deficit.

This has been a warm summer so far.

Temperatures and humidity will be lower by Thursday.

