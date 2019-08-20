16-year-old bicyclist hospitalized in Madison County hit-and-run accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Detectives are searching for the driver who hit a teenage bicyclist and left him on the side of the road.

“It’s amazing that he’s not hurt worse,” said Sheriff Scott Mellinger with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

The 16-year-old boy was riding his bike with a friend on Sunday afternoon along State Road 13. Sheriff’s officials say the teenager was thrown from his bike when the driver hit him. Right after the crash the driver supposedly slowed down and then just kept on driving away.

“The other bicyclist was able to tell us that he saw the vehicle coming towards them and he had time to veer off the road and not collide with the vehicle, but he heard the crash immediately behind him,” said Mellinger.

Another motorist saw the crash and stopped to help. The witness told detectives the driver had been weaving and without a doubt knew he had just hit someone.

“I can’t imagine an adult leaving another person along the roadway even if there were other people there. I can’t relate to that mindset at all,” said Mellinger.

The crash happened between 900 South and Fall Creek Drive, right across the street from Lindsey Lawrence’s home.

“That’s really scary. I’m a mom and it’s terrifying to think that that might happen, and someone may not stop,” said Lawrence.

Mellinger is asking neighbors to check the footage from their home security cameras--even a little glimpse of the suspect’s car could prove to be a big clue.

“It’s very possible that we can get a license plate number or might get the make of the vehicle. Anything to help us with the leads we already have,” said Mellinger.

Officials told CBS4 the victim has a broken femur and several other non-life-threatening injuries. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

Lawrence doesn’t know who the hurt teenager is, but she wants him to know her family is thinking of him.

“We stopped and prayed for him as a family just to hope he’s OK and his family is OK because that’s really scary,” said Lawrence.

If you have any information about the crash and/or video footage, call (765) 649-8310.