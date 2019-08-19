× Tipton County K9 officer gets protective vest

TIPTON, Ind. – K9 Officer Nelson now has some additional protection.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department K9 recently received a LOF Defense Streetfighter Tactical Vest. It’s designed to be lightweight and mobile while protecting his vital organs. It includes bullet-resistant armor as well as a special material to manage his body temperature and keep him cool.

Nelson is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands trained in tracking and narcotics detection. His partner and handler is Deputy William Cline—and the duo is affectionately nicknamed “Willie-Nelson.” They’ve been together since 2016.

K9s United, a nonprofit organization based out of Jacksonville, Florida, provided the vest. Since 2015, the group has supported 73 K9 units around the country. Cline said the group was easy to work with and extremely helpful.

“I reached out to LOF Defense about a tracking harness and explained some issues we have encountered on tracks with dangerous subjects,” said Cline. “LOF Defense told me they would be able to help provide us with an updated tracking harness vest with the help of K9s United.”

Several K9s from Ohio and surrounding states have received the Streetfighter Tactical Vest, but LOF Defense believes Nelson is the first K9 in Indiana to get one.