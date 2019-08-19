× The Oak Ridge Boys, Terri Clark to perform at Brown County Music Center

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Multi-platinum selling Country Music Hall of Fame favorites The Oak Ridge Boys will bring their “Down Home Christmas” tour to the Brown County Music Center on Tuesday, December 10.

Known for four-part harmonies and upbeat songs, The Oak Ridge Boys have dozens of country hits and have won Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards throughout their career.

The Brown County Music Center has also announced a performance by country singer Terri Clark on Friday, October 4 as part of its inaugural lineup this fall.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale this Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m. and will be available at BrownCountyMusicCenter.com and at Ticketmaster.com.

In-person tickets will also be available at the Brown County Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitor’s Center (located at 211 S. Van Buren Street in downtown Nashville, Indiana) and eventually at the venue box office.