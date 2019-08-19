Retired Hamilton County deputy faces child porn charges

David Wyler

CARMEL, Ind.– A Carmel man is facing charges after allegedly uploading child pornography to social media.

David Wyler, 65, faces charges of child exploitation and five counts of possession of child pornography. He is a retired Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy, according to our newsgathering partners at IndyStar.

Court documents show the social media company Pinterest alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on March 22, 2019 after a person had uploaded two images of unclothed children to the platform. Officers reviewed the images and were able to track the IP address to Hamilton County.

Police said the address came back as Wyler’s Carmel home. On July 18, police searched Wyler’s phone and spoke with him.

Wyler allegedly had multiple boards on the social media platform. Some of them were named “Young Boys, Young Girls and Girls and Boys,” according to court documents. Police say he had a history of search terms including “children, nudism and nude children.”

Several photos of nude, prepubescent children were allegedly located on his phone.

He’s expected to make his first court appearance on Oct. 3.

