× Rain still possible Monday; more Tuesday

The weekend storm brought more rain than we’ve had all month and actually the rainiest single day total since June 15th. We also had wind reports of 65mph, 1 inch size hail, and power line damage. The strong storms have since exited the area and we’re left with just an isolated rain chance this afternoon. Many dry hours are expected, though. The boundary to our north just lingers for days, keeping rain chances in our forecast today, tomorrow, and Wednesday. Temperatures stay hot and humid. We’ll be above the average again today, briefly topping off at 90. The severe threat is minimal today, mainly strong storms are expected for us Tuesday. The stronger storms will mainly be to our west in Illinois and weaken some as they get closer to us. Still should be more widespread than Monday, though. Rain will be spotty Monday afternoon. Not expecting anything widespread but keep an eye on radar if you do have outdoor plans. The stronger storms with severe potential will get here on Tuesday. The most severe activity will be west in Illinois and the Plains but we still could pop a couple of strong storms in Central Indiana. Many rain chances early in the week but the humidity and rain chances will drop significantly on Thursday. The early look at the weekend is looking great!