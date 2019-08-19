Police ask for help finding 10-year-old Indy boy who ran away from west side home

Posted 9:26 pm, August 19, 2019, by

Anthony Canady (Photo Provided By IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Detectives are asking for the community’s help in finding a 10-year-old boy who has been missing for hours.

A little after 6:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to a home in the 3500 block of Norfolk Street on the west side of Indianapolis.

There they spoke with the boy’s mother, who said her son, Anthony Canady, ran away at 6:36 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say the boy suffers from separation anxiety disorder, ADHD, and depression and is prescribed to three different medications.

Canady was last seen wearing a black tank top, khaki pants and red, black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gray of IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

