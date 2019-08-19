× Littering ticket for driver after State Police car hit with dirty diaper

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver in Johnson County was pulled over and got a ticket for littering after a dirty diaper hit an Indiana State Police trooper’s vehicle.

According to our news gathering partners at IndyStar, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles was driving on I-65 when a dirty diaper was thrown from the back seat of another car.

According to Wheeles, the diaper hit his car which prompted the traffic stop and citation. He also said the litterer was the backseat passenger of the car.

“I was heading home after working the Indiana State Fair, tired, and wasn’t really expecting it,” Wheeles told IndyStar. “It hit my car and bounced a couple of times … it’s not something I could really let fly.”