× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 14 – School of Nursing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Often in the news, we see stories on the desperate need for more nurses.

Purdue Professor Dr. Nancy Edwards and the university are well aware of the issues our nation faces in this department, and are finding ways to combat the shortage.

In the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Dr. Edwards discusses with CBS4’s Adam Bartels how Purdue is addressing the need for more nurses, and the many different roles those nurses play, as well as programs available to students to be more involved, and how the Nursing Advisory Board is helping Purdue students with advice and feedback as they prepare to head into the healthcare industry.

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Click here for Apple Podcasts

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Google Play