Fishers police arrest ‘millionaire shoplifter’

Posted 3:23 pm, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, August 19, 2019

Ryan Walker

FISHERS, Ind. — Police have arrested an Indianapolis man suspected of shoplifting from several large retail businesses across Indiana.

Police say the extensive shoplifting investigation began in March of 2019 after it became known that an individual was targeting several area big box retail stores in Fishers.

According to Fishers police, area retailers and other law enforcement agencies assisted officers in developing a suspect.

Ryan Walker, 35, of Indianapolis, was arrested after officers were able to gather information and evidence over several days of surveillance.

Police say the investigation revealed that Walker had been selling stolen merchandise through his online eBay account since 2010 to customers worldwide.

A subpoena for Walker’s eBay records and confirmed this individual had received payments in excess of 1.1 million dollars since 2010.

Walker faces felony charges including forgery and is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.