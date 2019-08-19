CBS4 Problem Solvers: AT&T buries cable after four-month delay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman called the CBS4 Problem Solvers upset that AT&T had left a fiber-optic cable lying across her yard.

Martha Walker started having technical issues with her receiver in May. A technician responded to her south side home and fixed the problem. While he was there, the technician reportedly told Walker that her system was slow and that she needed to upgrade her connection. He installed a fiber-optic line that ran from the pole to her house.

Days later, the fiber-optic cable was still lying across her yard and walkway. Walker called the company several times but just kept getting excuses as to why AT&T couldn’t come and bury the line.

“We’re going to give it to someone else and they’ll call you and set up a date in a couple days,” she said. “One lady told us, ‘We are so sorry ma’am, but we had to go out and buy material and train techs.'”

The cable lay in her yard for so long that Walker had to call her 90-year-old aunt for help every time they mowed the lawn.

“Every time we cut the grass, I have to hold one end up with a broom--because I’m short--and my 90-year old aunt comes over and holds the other end with a rake,” she said.

Walker started to get frustrated with how long it was taking to get her yard cleaned up. She called the CBS4 Problem Solvers.

After a phone call and an email to the regional representative, AT&T quickly sent someone out to bury the line. The vice president of the company also called Walker, thanking her for being such a loyal customer and apologizing for the delay.