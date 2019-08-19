Baby in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Indianapolis driveway

Posted 5:54 pm, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:14PM, August 19, 2019

Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A baby is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that pulled into a driveway on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, authorities were called to a home in the 1700 block of Dawson Street.

The baby was taken to Riley Hospital for Children to be treated for its injuries.

Officials say the child is less than one year old.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.