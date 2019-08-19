× Armed robbery at AT&T Store in Whitestown prompts search

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for thieves after a reported armed robbery at a cell phone store in Whitestown Sunday.

According to the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2:40 p.m. Sunday to the AT&T Store on Whitestown Parkway after a reported robbery.

Officers said several people stole multiple phones from the store and took off in a blue sedan. Officers located the vehicle, initiated a traffic stop and detained the occupants for questioning. Shortly after that, police received reports that three shirtless males were running toward the Zionsville soccer fields.

Whitestown police, Zionsville police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office began evacuating the soccer fields as they looked for the suspects. They eventually located three juveniles matching the descriptions they’d received.

Police released the driver of the blue sedan and a female passenger from police custody; the three juveniles were released into the custody of Delaware County Juvenile Detention.

Police also recovered some stolen merchandise and a gun during the investigation.