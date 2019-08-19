× A stormy Tuesday for central Indiana

Central Indiana will see a risk for severe storms on Tuesday as a cold front will approach the state and spark t-storms. Storms will develop in the afternoon and last through the evening The main severe weather threat will be for 1″ diameter hail and 50-70 mph wind gusts.

Heavy rainfall over the weekend cut into our monthly rainfall deficit across the state. We could still use more rain and several rounds are likely over the next 48 hours. We’ll also see a chance for scattered t-storms on Wednesday. The cold front will move across the state Wednesday night. Behind the front temperatures and humidity will drop Thursday. Expect Highs in the low 80s through the weekend.

Indianapolis received over an inch of rain this weekend.

We are still below average for the month of August.

We’ll have a risk for severe storms Tuesday.

A few showers are possible Tuesday morning.

A line of strong storms will form Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely for the Tuesday afternoon rush hour.

Rain will end Tuesday evening.

The main severe threats will be for large hail and damaging straight-line winds.

We’ll see scattered t-storms Wednesday afternoon.

Up to an inch of rain is likely over the next 24 hours.