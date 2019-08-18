× Woman’s body found in alley on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman has been found dead in an alley on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 9:45 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 700 block of West 26th Street in response to a person down.

When officers arrived, they found a female down in the alley area. IEMS pronounced her dead on the scene.

Detectives couldn’t identify any immediate signs of trauma, according to IMPD.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).