× Volunteers receive training ahead of Red Line opening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On September 1, IndyGo’s Red Line begins running its 13-mile route from Broad Ripple through downtown and Fountain Square and on to the University of Indianapolis.

Somewhere along that route, you may spot an IndyGo volunteer who calls himself “Wild Style,” sporting a blue t-shirt that reads “Ask Me About the Red Line.”

“I been riding it all year,” he said. “My transmission went down earlier this year, and I kind of saw the transit plans and decided that I wasn’t gonna get another car because I live in the inner city.”

The first of 200 potential Red Line volunteers received an orientation on the new articulated electric bus rapid transit system from IndyGo planners at the main branch of the Indianapolis Public Library Sunday afternoon.

“Each of the volunteers will have shifts at the stations, so regardless of where you’re riding to or where you’re riding from, you should have somebody there helping you, whether it’s an IndyGo employee and/or a volunteer that’s helping,” said Brandon Evans of IndyGo. “Any sort of help that a rider may need, whether it’s getting to a station or getting on the bus correctly or getting to a location that they want to know, these volunteers will know for sure.”

The first month of Red Line service will be free.

Volunteers will also be able to show riders how to operate IndyGo’s new ticket sales kiosks.

“I see some of my neighbors that spend a lot of money on Lyfts and Ubers, and when my car went down, I never thought about taking the bus because I always heard it wasn’t convenient, but for certain areas, it’s really convenient,” said Mr. Style. “I go to Fountain Square quite often for hip hop shows, and that’s gonna save me a lot of time and probably some Uber and Lyft costs with the Red Line is running as late as it is.”

Red Line buses will arrive at stops every ten minutes from 5 a.m. until 1 a.m. daily.

While IndyGo sees itself primarily in the business of moving people around Indianapolis, Mr. Style believes there is an added benefit to riding the bus.

“I think that you’re gonna end up talking to people from different races, creeds, colors, that you probably never talked to before, and what people are gonna realize is that we all have a lot more in common than we think.”

IndyGo will conduct a second volunteer training session from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the main downtown branch of the public library.