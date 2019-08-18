Updated look at timing of Sunday thunderstorms

All is quiet over central Indiana as of a few minutes before 5 p.m. ET. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 8pm.

Note there is a thunderstorm in eastern Illinois which has a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. I’m keeping an eye on the storm as it moves east towards the Indiana/Illinois state line as the storm will be moving in to a more unstable atmosphere.

At this point we are in “wait and see” mode. Waiting to see if more thunderstorms begin to develop over the next couple of hours.

High-resolution computer models suggest that we should see a few more thunderstorms developing along a line as it moves east in to the Hoosier state.

Data suggests the line of thunderstorms will be nearing the Indiana/Ohio state line by 10 p.m.

The main threat from any stronger storms that develop will be damaging winds. Large hail will also be possible from a few of the thunderstorms.