Shooting on Indy’s near west side leaves 1 hospitalized

Posted 3:27 am, August 18, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting that occurred on the 800 block of Division Street. 911 operators received a call in reference to a person shot shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Responding officers located one adult male victim who was shot at least twice in the chest. EMS personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment in stable condition. He is expected to survive his injuries.

The name of the victim was not released.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched and quickly began interviewing witnesses and gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene. Investigators say they believe the shooting began as a fight inside a home but are still working to gather more information.

It’s unknown if police have made any arrests or have any suspects in custody related to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

