Luke Bryan’s “Sunset Repeat Tour” has been postponed until Oct. 11 due to weather

Posted 10:34 pm, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14PM, August 18, 2019

LAS VEGAS - APRIL 7: Luke Bryan attends the 54TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, to broadcast LIVE from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 7, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Luke Bryan’s “Sunset Repeat Tour” has been postponed until October 11 due to severe weather which swept through Central Indiana on Sunday.

All tickets for the August 18 show will be honored at the new date, according to the singer, which will be held in the same location – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center’s Twitter page also stated that meet and greets will also be honored at the newly scheduled date.

 

