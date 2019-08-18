× Luke Bryan’s “Sunset Repeat Tour” has been postponed until Oct. 11 due to weather

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Luke Bryan’s “Sunset Repeat Tour” has been postponed until October 11 due to severe weather which swept through Central Indiana on Sunday.

All tickets for the August 18 show will be honored at the new date, according to the singer, which will be held in the same location – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center’s Twitter page also stated that meet and greets will also be honored at the newly scheduled date.