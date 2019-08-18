IN Focus: Buttigieg unveils policy plan for rural America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Presidential candidates took turns greeting voters at the Iowa State Fair this past week, including South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who visited the fair on Tuesday to announce a series of policy proposals to help rural America.

Buttigieg also spoke with reporter Dave Price from our sister station WHO-TV in Des Moines.

"Many people will always be drawn to cities, but I think we might be ready for a little bit of leveling out if and only if we have the right kind of infrastructure," said Buttigieg. "There's got to be good healthcare, there's got to be good communications otherwise it’s not possible to do well in this economy and we do need to talk about just how to add to our population in rural communities."

In the video above, Price joins us to share his perspective from the fair, which has historically been a crucial event for Presidential candidates ahead of the approaching Iowa caucuses.

And we sit down with Importantville's Adam Wren, who was also in Iowa to report on Buttigieg's visit to the state fair.

While Buttigieg finished second in WHO-TV's unscientific 'corn kernel' poll, he's in a distant fifth (3 percent) in the most recent national poll from Fox News.

Former VP Joe Biden was atop both polls, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) coming in second in the latest poll from Fox News.