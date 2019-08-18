IN Focus: Brooks discusses red flag laws, gun control debate, controversies in DC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – After two mass shootings left 31 people dead in Texas and Ohio in recent weeks, President Donald Trump has called for new red flag laws, which are currently in place in just 17 states including Indiana.

Indiana's Red Flag Law is known as the Jake Laird Law.

Passed in 2005, it has been used more than 700 times in Indianapolis, allowing officers to temporarily take guns away from someone if they find probable cause that the person may hurt themselves or others.

“It always takes a tragedy for people to start talking again about things,” said Mike Laird, Jake's father.

Jake was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2004 - with this Sunday marking 15 years since Jake's death.

“He wanted to protect people, and he gave his life up for doing that,” said Laird.

Congresswoman Susan Brooks wrote legislation earlier this year that provides grant money to states who choose to enact them. It’s called the Jake Laird Act.

"When Philadelphia happened just the other night, it was eerily similar to our situation in 2004. There were five officers shot that night on the south side," said Brooks. "We've got to get this done."

