Former NFL running back Cedric Benson dies in motorcycle crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Former NFL and University of Texas running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.

Benson’s attorney, Sam Bassett, says Austin law enforcement told him that Benson was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.

One of the top high school recruits in the country out of Midland, Texas, Benson was a key player in the Longhorns’ resurgence under former coach Mack Brown. Benson played at Texas from 2001-2004. He won the Doak Walker award given to the nation’s top running back in 2004 when he rushed for 1,834 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He was also drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2001 MLB Draft but never played baseball professionally.

In addition to the Bears, Benson also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers over his 8-year career. He racked up over 6,000 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns while in the NFL and had a stretch of three straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2009 to 2011.

Benson’s career ended in 2012 after he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his foot while with Green Bay.