× 2 shot, 1 dead, on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are responding to a double shooting on Indy’s southeast side which has left one person dead.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 5300 block of Straw Hat Drive just after 9:30 p.m.

Police confirmed two individuals were shot and said one of the victims is deceased.

This is a developing story and will be update once more information has been released.