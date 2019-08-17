Police fatally shoot man during traffic stop in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Police in northwestern Indiana have fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.

Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield says officers were conducting the traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday when the shooting occurred.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office issued a news release identifying the man as 25-year-old Rashad Cunningham. It ruled the death a homicide. It says the man was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m.

Westerfield didn’t release information on the circumstances leading up to the shooting. She said no Gary police officers were injured.

She says the shooting will be investigated by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

