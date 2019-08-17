Colts defeated by Browns 21-18 in second straight preseason loss

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns is brought down by Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts lost their second preseason of the season to the Cleveland Browns 21-18.

It was the Colts’ first home game of the year and their second straight preseason loss.

The first-team offense scored their first touchdown of the preseason when Jacoby Brissett led the team down the field and Eric Ebron hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.

Brissett went 8-10 for 100 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

Quarterback Chad Kelly impressed once again by going 12-17 for 111 yards and one touchdown to tight end Ross Travis.

Second-year receiver Deon Cain led the team in receiving with 7 catches for 80 yards.

The Colts’ next game will be against the Chicago Bears Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

