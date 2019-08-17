× 16-year-old girl missing from Crown Point

CROWN POINT, Ind. — The Crown Point Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Madison Elizabeth Eddelmon was last seen in her car in Crown Point, located just off Interstate 65 in Northwest Indiana .

Police say her car was found abandoned on the corner of Magnolia Drive and Sherwood Drive, with some of her belongings inside the car and the windows cracked.

Her family told police they last spoke to Madison at 9 p.m. on Friday.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.

Police said Eddelmon is believed to be with a known 22-year-old man whom her family has a protective order against for stalking. The man is believed to be driving a black or gray Chevy Cobalt and is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches and 158 lbs.

Anyone with information on Eddelmon’s whereabouts should contact Crown Point Police at 219-663-2131.