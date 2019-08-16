× Woman says robbers shoved her into Indy canal after stealing car keys, phone

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman walking along the canal early Friday morning had some scary moments that led to a call to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to a police report, the woman was walking by herself around 1:30 a.m. when four people approached her, three men and a woman.

The group, each person around 19 years old, reportedly came up to the woman and asked her if she was looking for something. She told them she could not find her car and they offered to help and walked with her for a little bit along the canal.

Eventually, she said they told her, “this could go one of two ways,” took her phone and keys, slapped her “a bit” and shoved her into the canal before running away. After calling 911, police tried to find her 2012 red Hyundai Veloster with Indiana plates, but it was never located.

IMPD officers encourage everyone who is walking along the canal after midnight to make sure they are walking with someone. They also remind people to be aware of their surroundings and not constantly looking at their cellphones.