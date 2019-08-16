U.S. Marshals working with Johnson County authorities to locate teen missing since June

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A person of interest has been developed in the case of a missing 13-year-old last seen in Greenwood in June.

The U.S. Marshals Service is working with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to search for the teen, Valentina Lacava.

Lacava was reported missing around 1 a.m. on June 21. Authorities say she was last seen getting into a silver or white vehicle near the intersection of Watson Road and Possum Hollow Road around 9:30 p.m. on June 21. The vehicle is believed to be an older Toyota Solara with extensive front end damage.

Lacava is described as being a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, and about 110 pounds. She was said to wearing dark jeans and a zip-up sweatshirt, possibly a hoodie, and black sneakers.

Thursday, U.S. Marshals released photos of the person of interest in the case. In the pictures, the male appears to be with a child. Anyone with information regarding the male, the child or the missing teen is asked to call the Johnson County Dispatch Center at (317) 346-6336.