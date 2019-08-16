Tracking multiple rounds of rain coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heat won't be too bad for Friday but expect the oppressiveness to bump up as we get into the weekend. The edge of a warm front could pop a shower or two in North Central Indiana Friday early afternoon but nothing widespread is expected and most of us won't see any of that rain at all. Saturday will start off stormy but the afternoon should be pretty great. It'll be humid but the sun will come out and rain chances are much lower for the second half of Saturday. The storms will roll into Central Indiana as early as 4 Saturday morning, getting to Indianapolis between 6-7am. These storms will produce heavy downpours and likely lots of lightning. Can't rule out hail but not expecting that to be widespread at all. High of 90 on Sunday and expect to really feel that humidity. Heat doesn't really break until Thursday.