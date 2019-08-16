Shooting leaves person dead on northwest side of Indianapolis

Posted 10:56 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13PM, August 16, 2019

Person shot and killed on Indy's northwest side on Aug. 16, 2019 (Photo by Corbin Millard)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was shot and killed on the city’s northwest side Friday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the scene in the 4600 block of Edwardian Circle shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information that may help detectives is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.