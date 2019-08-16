Rescue of dog seen on ‘Live PD’ leads to adoption by Lawrence police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- They say dogs are man’s best friend. For Lawrence Police Department patrolman Stuart Bishop, his dog Rizzo is also one of his favorite stories.

In May, Bishop, who is a part of the crew being followed by the A&E show Live PD, was called to a residence for a report of an abandoned dog tied to a fence. When he arrived, he found a young Husky tied to a fence with less than two feet of cord.

“The caller said the dog’s been there about three days, it’s been tied behind the house. The way he was tied to that fence--someone intentionally left him there," Bishop said.

Bishop says he immediately worked to set the dog free, and once he did, the connection between him and the dog was instant.

“It was an instant bond between me and him. He took to me really well. I just felt that instant connection with him.”

Bishop immediately contacted Indianapolis Animal Care Services. The agency looked for a new owner, but when it couldn't find one, Bishop decided to adopt him. He named him after his favorite baseball player, Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

“I can’t fathom why someone would have done that. He’s a loving dog . He wouldn’t harm a flea,” Bishop said.

Because the rescue was caught on camera, Bishop says Rizzo has gained a large following of people wanting to know how the dog is doing. Rizzo now has his own Twitter page to keep his fans up to date.

“He’s got a pretty good life now,” Bishop said.

While the story does have a happy ending, Lawrence police say it also shines a light on a common and disturbing problem.

“To abandon a puppy with two feet of line to spare, that’s abhorrent. There are so many alternatives that are available. Exercise those alternatives,” Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said.

Woodruff added that there’s no shame in not being able to take care of an animal. However, responsible ownership means surrendering an animal through the right channels. Those who abuse or leave animals to die will be prosecuted.

“Fortunately, this story ended this war," Woodruff said. "And we like to think of that instead of the ones that don’t."