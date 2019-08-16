Police eradicate 270 marijuana plants from southern Indiana property

Posted 8:40 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44PM, August 16, 2019

$250,000 worth of marijuana plants recovered from southern Indiana property (Photo provided by Indiana State Police)

HAZLETON, Ind. – Indiana State Police say they eradicated 270 mature marijuana plants from a property in Hazleton.

According to Sgt. Todd Ringle, the marijuana gathered Friday afternoon has a street value of approximately $250,000.

A photo posted by Ringle on Twitter shows a heap of the marijuana plants stacked in the back of a white truck.

Ringle says the owner of the property, 69-year-old Dale Robinson, was arrested for dealing marijuana over 10 pounds, a class 5 felony.

