Indianapolis woman dies after crash on I-70 in Ohio

Posted 9:06 am, August 16, 2019, by

Getty Images

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio – A 21-year-old Indianapolis woman died in a crash Thursday night in Preble County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1992 Infiniti M30 was heading eastbound on I-70 around 6 p.m. when one of the car’s tires blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

The car went off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle then overturned and ejected a passenger, 21-year-old Haille McKown of Indianapolis. She was pronounced dead at the scene; investigators said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Jennifer McKown, and two other passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.