Indianapolis woman dies after crash on I-70 in Ohio

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio – A 21-year-old Indianapolis woman died in a crash Thursday night in Preble County, Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1992 Infiniti M30 was heading eastbound on I-70 around 6 p.m. when one of the car’s tires blew out, causing the driver to lose control.

The car went off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle then overturned and ejected a passenger, 21-year-old Haille McKown of Indianapolis. She was pronounced dead at the scene; investigators said she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Jennifer McKown, and two other passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.