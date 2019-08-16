Indianapolis FBI looking to identify Castleton bank robber

Posted 3:29 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:32PM, August 16, 2019

Castleton credit union robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is asking the public to help identity a man wanted for a bank robbery in Castleton on Thursday.

Officials say around 3 p.m. on August 15, Indianapolis police were dispatched to a credit union on the 7000 block of East 82nd St. for a possible robbery.

After arriving at the bank, police spoke with staff and confirmed that they had just been robbed.

An employee stated that suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money.

In a statement, the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force said:

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7” with a heavy build, He was last seen on foot from the credit union.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or circumstance of this incident is urged to contact the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 317.595.4000 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477).

