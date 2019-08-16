Hancock County Sheriff investigating suspicious person, vehicle

Posted 4:15 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45PM, August 16, 2019

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help identify a suspicious vehicle.

Police say between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, a black, newer truck driven by a white male, possibly in his mid-20s, was seen repeatedly driving up and down County Road 550 West near US 52.

According to police, the man was seen leaving a note inside one of the mailboxes along County Road 550 West and was attempting to make contact with teenage girls seen in the area.

Anyone with information or a home monitoring video system that would possibly show County Road 550 near the entrance of Stinemyer Crossing is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-1199.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.