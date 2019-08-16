× Hancock County Sheriff investigating suspicious person, vehicle

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help identify a suspicious vehicle.

Police say between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, a black, newer truck driven by a white male, possibly in his mid-20s, was seen repeatedly driving up and down County Road 550 West near US 52.

According to police, the man was seen leaving a note inside one of the mailboxes along County Road 550 West and was attempting to make contact with teenage girls seen in the area.

Anyone with information or a home monitoring video system that would possibly show County Road 550 near the entrance of Stinemyer Crossing is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-1199.